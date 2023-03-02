Advent-backed Imperial Dade completes Canadian add-on deals

Imperial Dade is a Jersey City, New Jersey-based distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies

Imperial Dade, backed by Advent International, has acquired three Canadian businesses. The company made the announcements in separate releases. No financial terms were disclosed.

Imperial Dade bought Action Paper & Packaging, a Toronto-based distributor of paper goods, packaging materials, material handling equipment and other safety and janitorial products.

It also bought Servicorp Industrial Supplies, a Montreal-based supplier with a focus on value-added, green-certified products, cost reduction and waste elimination.

Finally, it acquired Solutions Sherby, a Granby, Quebec-based provider of solutions in the sectors of sanitary products, industrial packaging, catering as well as products related to occupational health and safety.

Based in Jersey City, New Jersey, Imperial Dade is a North American distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies. The acquisitions are the 60th, 61st, and 62nd made under Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Advent International acquired an interest in Imperial Dade from Bain Capital in 2022.

Advent is a Boston-based private equity firm. It has made more than 405 investments across 42 countries, and as of September 30, 2022 had $89 billion in assets under management.