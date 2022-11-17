Advent International-backed Imperial Dade to buy janitorial products supplier Veritiv Canada

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies.

The transaction represents the 47th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and president of Imperial Dade, respectively

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 75,000 customers across North America

CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007

Imperial Dade, which is backed by Advent International, has agreed to acquire Veritiv Canada, a Toronto-based provider of janitorial and hygiene products, print and food service packaging solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies.

The transaction represents the 47th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and President of Imperial Dade, respectively.

On the deal, Jason Tillis, persident of Imperial Dade, said in a statement, “We are extremely excited to be entering the Canadian marketplace with such a reputable organization. We look forward to partnering with the Veritiv Canada team and continuing to provide customers with a world-class value proposition and service offering under the Imperial Dade banner. This acquisition is an exciting next step in our ability to serve customers across all of North America.”

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 75,000 customers across North America.

CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007.