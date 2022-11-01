Advent International taps Miner as managing director

Miner joins Advent from Goldman Sachs where she served as partner and COO

Advent International has named Heather Kennedy Miner as managing director. Miner will also assume the role of chief operating officer effective January 1, 2023.

Miner joins Advent from Goldman Sachs where she served as partner and COO. She also served as global co-head of client solutions and capital markets for Goldman Sachs’ $2.4 trillion asset management business. Miner was Goldman Sachs’ global head of investor relations. Miner began her career in the financial institutions group at UBS.

“We are delighted to welcome Heather to Advent’s leadership team,” said David Mussafer, a managing partner and co-chair of Advent’s executive committee, in a statement. “Heather brings a diversified skillset and partnership ethos that we believe will allow her to add significant value to our investment and operating teams. With her impressive background and deep expertise, Heather is well suited to help us advance our key strategic and financial goals.”

Founded in 1984, Advent International has invested in over 395 private equity investments across 41 countries. As of June 30, 2022, Advent had $96 billion in assets under management.