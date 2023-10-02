Advent, Warburg Pincus complete acquisition of Baxter’s BPS biz

BPS business will operate under the name Simtra BioPharma Solutions.

Advent International and Warburg Pincus has completed the acquisition of Baxter International’s BioPharma Solutions (BPS) business.

Baxter received $4.25 billion in cash, subject to certain closing adjustments.

BPS business will now be a standalone contract development and manufacturing organization operating under the name Simtra BioPharma Solutions (Simtra).

Simtra will continue to operate as a provider of sterile contract manufacturing solutions, parenteral delivery systems and support services to the pharma and biotech industries.

Simtra will establish a corporate headquarters in New Jersey.

In May, Baxter agreed to sell BPS business to Advent and Warburg for $4.2 billion in cash.

“Simtra is well-positioned to accelerate its go-to-market strategy under the new brand, expand its drug development offering, and execute on capacity expansion,” said TJ Carella, MD and healthcare head at Warburg Pincus.

Advent is a global private equity firm that managed $95 billion in assets as of 31 March. It is based in Boston.

Warburg Pincus is a global growth investor with over $83 billion in assets under management. The firm is headquartered in New York.

Baxter is a healthcare company based in Deerfield, Illinois.