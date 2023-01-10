Based in Weston, Massachusetts, Advisor360° is a provider of technology for wealth management firms

Rich Napolitano serves as CEO of Advisor360° and Dave O’Brien is CEO of Agreement Express

Frontier Growth invests in lower middle market software companies

Advisor360° has acquired Agreement Express’ wealth management tech assets. The seller was Frontier Growth. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Advisor360° gives wealth managers technology solutions that transform the way they connect with clients, which is why this transaction was a perfect fit,” said Rich Napolitano, CEO of Advisor360° in a statement. “2022 was a year of strong organic growth for Advisor360°. With our first acquisition completed, we’re not slowing down: the Agreement Express transaction meaningfully accelerates our ability to offer expanded choice and connectivity on our platform and we’ll continue to raise the bar in 2023 and beyond.”

