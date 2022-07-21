AEA Growth invests in exec search and advisory firm Bespoke Partners

Eric Walczykowski has assumed the CEO role after serving as president over the last 18 months

Kristie Nova will remain founding partner of Bespoke Partners

AEA Investors was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co

AEA Growth has made an investment in Bespoke Partners, a provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for enterprise software companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Bespoke Partners is a best-in-class retained executive search firm due to its high-performance team culture and committed focus on the enterprise software market for over a decade,” said Ravi Sarin, co-head and partner of AEA Growth, in a statement. “We see tremendous growth potential for Bespoke as it scales its team and further leverages technology to drive high-quality placements and human capital advisory services for its clients.”

Eric Walczykowski has assumed the CEO role after serving as president over the last 18 months.

Kristie Nova will remain founding partner of Bespoke Partners. In this position, she will continue to develop key relationships with the firm’s growing client base as well as mentor the Bespoke team.

BrightTower advised Bespoke Partners on the deal while Hunt Scanlon Ventures advised AEA Growth.

AEA Growth provides technology-enabled, healthcare and software companies with flexible capital and operational resources to accelerate growth. AEA Growth is part of AEA Investors LP. AEA Investors was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co.