AEA Investors acquires WorldWide Electric from Graycliff

Lazard served as financial advisor for Graycliff Partners and WWE.

Graycliff Partners invests in lower middle market companies

Based in New York City, AEA Investors targets the b2b, commercial, products, services, healthcare, and technology sectors

AEA Investors was founded in 1968

Graycliff Partners has sold Rochester, New York-based WorldWide Electric Corporation, a provider of electric motors, motor controls, gear reducers, frequency converters, and generators, to AEA Investors. No financial terms were disclosed.

Brandon Martindale, a partner at Graycliff, said in a statement, “We knew from the outset that WWE’s commitment to quality and best in class service set the company apart, and we have greatly enjoyed working with the team to build upon this foundation to grow the company both organically and through acquisition. The company is well positioned for continued success and we are confident AEA Investors is the ideal partner to take the company forward.”

Graycliff Partners invests in lower middle market investments, typically in manufacturing, business services and value-added distribution businesses.

Based in New York City, AEA Investors targets the b2b, commercial, products, services, healthcare, and technology sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The firm was founded in 1968.