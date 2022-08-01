AEA Investors buys automated diagnostic and testing firm BPG

BPG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan

AEA Investors LP was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co

CGIF invests in China

AEA Investors has acquired Burke Porter Group Company, a provider of automated diagnostic, testing and production solutions. The seller was CEL Global Investment Fund LP. No financial terms were disclosed.

BPG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. BPG’s global team operates across 21 manufacturing facilities and includes more than 500 engineers and technicians who specialize in designing, engineering and assembling precision machines and automation solutions for a variety of niche applications.

AEA Investors LP was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has about $17 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies, growth capital and mezzanine and senior debt investments.

CEL Global Investment Fund, L.P. is a private equity fund focusing on cross-border investment opportunities in the technology sector and providing fund management services to institutional investors in Greater China. CGIF was established in 2016 with a dedicated investment advisor based in Hong Kong.