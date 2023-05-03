AEA to sell medical device maker Spectrum Plastics Group to DuPont

The deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

AEA Investors has agreed to sell Georgia-based Spectrum Plastics Group, a medical device manufacturer, to DuPont.

“Spectrum is a best-in-class company for the development and advanced manufacturing of specialty medical devices and components,” said Rahul Goyal, a partner at AEA Investors, in a statement. “Through investments in the commercial and engineering organizations and expansion of its manufacturing operations, Spectrum has enhanced its capabilities and offerings in medical end markets and achieved significant growth and increased profitability.”

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to DuPont. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal advisor and Piper Sandler Companies served as financial advisor to Spectrum and AEA Investors.

AEA Investors LP was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. The firm manages funds that have approximately $19 billion of capital. AEA targets middle market companies and small business companies.

DuPont is a chemicals company.