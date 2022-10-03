AEI adds Short as managing director to team

Most recently, Short was managing director for business development and investor relations for Marathon Asset Management

AE Industrial Partners has named Charles Short as a managing director and head of capital formation. The appointment is effective immediately.

“The depth and breadth of Charlie’s expertise in marketing investment products makes him the perfect choice to lead capital formation at AEI ,” said Mike Greene, managing partner of AEI, in a statement. “With his long history and strong relationships in the financial industry, Charlie will be a huge asset in all aspects of our fundraising, and we’re excited to welcome him to the AEI team.”

Most recently, Short was managing director for business development and investor relations for Marathon Asset Management, focusing on the firm’s fundraising and investor relations efforts in North America. Prior to this role, he served as managing director of capital markets for RBC, and previously was managing director at Barclays Corporate & Investment Bank. Earlier in his career he served as a senior vice president at both Lehman Brothers and Citibank.

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.