AEI-backed Altus buys security systems provider Crime Intervention Alarm

Established in May 2021, Altus is a fire and life safety platform.

CIA President John Lakatosh will remain with Altus in an active role post-close

CIA was founded in 1996

AE Industrial Partners invests in the aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services and specialty industrial markets

Altus Fire and Life Safety, which is backed by AE Industrial Partners, has acquired York, Pennsylvania-based Crime Intervention Alarm, a provider of installation, monitoring, inspection and service for security and surveillance systems, access control and fire systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The strategic addition of CIA strengthens our services portfolio with a diverse range of critical security and life safety solutions while also expanding our presence into Pennsylvania and deeper into the mid-Atlantic region,” said John Adams, Altus CEO, in a statement. “The addition of CIA is an important step for us as it provides Altus with the ability to meet the increasing demand arising from our customers seeking security solutions to enhance our current fire safety offerings. We’re delighted to welcome John and CIA to our growing team.”

