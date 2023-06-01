AEI-backed Altus Fire and Life Safety buys Priority Fire and Security Inc

Priority Fire founder and President Steve Prior will maintain an active role at the company going forward

AEI specializes in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets

Altus Fire and Life Safety, which is backed by AE Industrial Partners, has acquired Massachusetts-based Priority Fire and Security Inc, a provider of design, installation, monitoring, maintenance and repair services for fire and security systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

Formed in May 2021, Altus is a fire and life safety services platform.

Priority Fire founder and President Steve Prior will maintain an active role at the company going forward.

“The addition of Priority Fire brings strategic advantages in both aligning with our focus on Honeywell engineered systems and expanding our service capabilities in the Northeast,” said John Adams, Altus CEO in a statement. “This marks Altus’s second addition in the past month following our acquisition of CIA, and we’re pleased to welcome Steve and the outstanding Priority Fire team as we continue to become one of the leading consolidators in the fire and safety industry.”

AEI specializes in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.