AEI-backed Enercon acquires environmental consulting firm Ardent

Enercon is an engineering and environmental services firm that supports the safe and efficient production, delivery, and use of energy.

Ardent co-founders Craig Metheny and Paul Roberts will remain with Enercon when the deal closes

Enercon Services, Inc, a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, has acquired Ardent Environmental Group Inc, an environmental consulting firm.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Enercon’s add-on acquisition of Ardent is its first since being acquired by AEI in 2021.

Founded in 2007 and based in Corona, California, Ardent has provided clients throughout California and the Western U.S. with environmental site assessments, remediation, monitoring and other technical consulting services that advance clients’ environmental, social, and governance goals. Ardent co-founders Craig Metheny and Paul Roberts will remain with Enercon when the deal closes.

“Ardent is highly complementary to Enercon in both its pursuit of environmental stewardship and new service offerings,” said Jeff Lask, head of ESG for Enercon, in a statement. “The addition of Ardent deepens our existing capabilities, strengthens our reputation within a variety of industries, and expands our footprint in the Western United States.”

Enercon was founded in 1983.

AE Industrial Partners invests in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.