AEI promotes Compton, Konert and Nemo to managing partner

Compton and Konert joined AEI in 2014 while Nemo came on board in 2016.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, AEI targets a variety of sectors that includes aerospace, national security, and industrial services

The private equity firm has $5.4 billion of assets under management

AE Industrial Partners has promoted Charlie Compton, Kirk Konert and Jon Nemo to managing partner. The appointments are effective immediately.

“Charlie, Kirk and Jon have played critical roles in guiding our strategy as members of our Investment Committee, and we are excited to have them join the firm’s executive leadership team,” said David Rowe, managing partner of AEI in a statement. “As our organization continues to evolve, we believe strongly in building from within, and these promotions underscore that commitment. We look forward to tapping their leadership, market insight, and investing experience as we drive the firm’s next phase of growth.”

Compton and Konert joined AEI in 2014 while Nemo came on board in 2016.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, AEI targets a variety of sectors that includes aerospace, national security, and industrial services. The private equity firm has $5.4 billion of assets under management.