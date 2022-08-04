AEI promotes Dickstein to managing director

Dickstein has approximately 15 years of investment experience in aircraft and engine leasing at investment funds, banks and leasing companies

AE Industrial Partners has promoted Nathan Dickstein to managing director and head of the AE Industrial Partners Aerospace Opportunities Fund.

“Over the past two years, Nathan has proven himself to be an innovative and exceptional leader who has helped lead the charge to identify and obtain attractive assets for the firm’s Aerospace Opportunities Fund,” said Mike Greene, managing partner of AEI, in a statement. “On behalf of the entire team, I congratulate Nathan on his well-deserved promotion, and look forward to his contributions as we continue to grow the Fund.”

Dickstein, who joined AEI in 2020, has approximately 15 years of investment experience in aircraft and engine leasing at investment funds, banks and leasing companies. Prior to joining AEI, he worked for several investment firms where he was responsible for originating and managing aircraft- and aviation-related investments.

Dickstein received a BS degree from the University of Virginia.

AEI Aerospace Opportunities Fund, which the firm launched in 2020, pursues a leasing strategy for aerospace-related assets, primarily mid-life and end-of-life commercial aircraft and engines, designed to produce income and capital appreciation for its investors.

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.