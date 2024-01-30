AEI scoops up industrial facility from Retirement Systems of Alabama

AEI plans to renovate the Alabama-based facility to serve as an aerospace center of excellence anchored in The Shoals area.

AE Industrial Partners has acquired an industrial facility from the Retirement Systems of Alabama. No financial terms were disclosed.

AEI plans to renovate the Alabama-based facility to serve as an aerospace center of excellence anchored in The Shoals area.

Currently unoccupied, the building’s previous tenants include National Steel Car, Navistar, and FreightCar America.

“AE Industrial is a highly focused investment firm, with a strategy to drive value creation at the nexus of the aerospace, space and defense markets – all sectors that are currently thriving in Alabama,” said David Rowe, co-CEO and managing partner at AE Industrial in a statement. “We look forward to building an aerospace center of excellence in The Shoals that benefits the community, the state of Alabama and our portfolio companies.”

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, AEI targets highly specialized markets that include aerospace, national security and industrial services. The firm has $5.4 billion of assets under management.