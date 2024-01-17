AEI sells specialty materials manufacturer American Pacific for $700m

Founded in 1955, American Pacific produces highly specialized chemicals for use in missile defense, space launch, pharmaceutical, and fire suppression applications.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and 3Wire Partners served as financial advisors to AEI on the transaction

AE Industrial Partners has $5.4 billion of assets under management

AE Industrial Partners has sold American Pacific Corporation, a Cedar City, Utah-based specialty materials manufacturer, to NewMarket Corporation for $700 million.

Founded in 1955, American Pacific produces highly specialized chemicals for use in missile defense, space launch, pharmaceutical, and fire suppression applications.

“Since investing in American Pacific in 2020, we have worked with the management team to support their growth strategy and their mission to deliver critical solutions that empower U.S. national security and space exploration,” said Kirk Konert, a managing partner at AEI in a statement. “It has been gratifying to help the Company strengthen its leadership position and support of customers while delivering a positive outcome for our investors. We wish the American Pacific team continued success as they move forward to their next stage.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and 3Wire Partners served as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to AEI on the transaction.

AE Industrial Partners has $5.4 billion of assets under management.