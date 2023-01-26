AEI takes stake in cybertech firm REDLattice

REDLattice founder and CEO John Ayers and President/Chief Operating Officer Kevin Rummel will both remain with the company.

AE Industrial Partners has acquired a significant stake in Chantilly, Virginia-based REDLattice Incorporated, a cybertechnology company. No financial terms were disclosed.

REDLattice founder and CEO John Ayers and President/Chief Operating Officer Kevin Rummel will both remain with the company. The existing management will reinvest alongside AEI and retain a significant stake in the company.

“We are excited to be partnering with the team at REDLattice as we embark on our vision of building the best technology-enabled cyber platform of scale in the market,” said Jeffrey Hart, a principal at AEI in a statement. “The offensive cyber domain is evolving dramatically, and REDLattice’s exquisite capabilities and outstanding reputation will afford us a differentiator as we look to execute on our strategy.”

REDLattice was founded in 2012.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to AEI while Ernst & Young served as financial advisor. Miles & Stockbridge and Integral Business Counsel served as the legal advisors to REDLattice and Baird served as financial advisor to REDLattice.

AE Industrial Partners targets the aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.