AEI taps Rudra as VP

In this role, Rudra will be working closely with the firm’s operating partners to improve operational performance across the firm’s portfolio companies.

Before joining AEI, Rudra was managing director of GE Aviation’s Singapore engine part repair and manufacturing operation

Previously, he served in various roles at United Technologies, most recently as director of worldwide repair strategic operations

AE Industrial Partners invests in the aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets

AE Industrial Partners has hired Dev Rudra as a vice president in AEI’s portfolio strategy and optimization group. In this role, Rudra will be working closely with the firm’s operating partners to improve operational performance across the firm’s portfolio companies. His appointment is effective immediately.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dev to our Portfolio Strategy and Optimization Group. His extensive operations experience in aviation and manufacturing will be instrumental in driving value across our portfolio, and will also boost the Firm’s commitment to instituting ESG best practices within our companies,” said Mike Greene, managing partner of AEI in a statement.

Before joining AEI, Rudra was managing director of GE Aviation’s Singapore engine part repair and manufacturing operation. Previously he served in various roles at United Technologies, most recently as director of Worldwide Repair Strategic Operations. He started his aviation career with Pratt & Whitney.

AE Industrial Partners invests in the aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.