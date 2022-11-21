Affleck and Damon team up with RedBird Capital to launch new film production company Artists Equity

Affleck will serve as CEO, Damon as chief content officer and former Universal Pictures EVP Michael Joe as chief operating officer

RedBird was founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale

The firm currently manages over $7.5 billion in assets

Award-winning Hollywood hyphenates Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have teamed up with RedBird Capital Partners to launch Artists Equity, a new Los Angeles-based film production company.

No financial terms were disclosed although RedBird Capital has made a “significant” investment in Artists Equity.

Affleck and Damon, who combined have generated over $10.7 billion in worldwide box office sales, 110 plus feature films as star or co-star, six produced screenplays, eight TV series as executive producer or writer, and earned three Academy Awards, will lead the company. Affleck will serve as CEO, Damon as chief content officer and Michael Joe as chief operating officer. Joe is the former COO of STX Films and former executive vice president at Universal Pictures.

RedBird Capital Partners was founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale. The firm currently manages over $7.5 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors.