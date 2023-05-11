Crestview made a hit with ICM, aims for encore with Gersh

Crestview announced the minority investment in Gersh on May 1, the day before the writers' strike.

Although the short-term news in Hollywood may be focused on the writers’ strike, more long-term story lines have included private equity firms making headlines with enthusiastic bets on content creators. PE Hub recently tracked six deals in six months. Whether the targets are celebrity-founded production companies or more traditional TV and film studios, buyout shops are cutting a swath across Hollywood, inking deals at a breathless pace and super high valuations. It’s a trend fueled by the streaming phenomenon, but it’s also one that presents a quandary for some investors who like the space but may not want to incur undue risk.

For Crestview Partners, the solution is to invest not directly in the content creators but in the intermediaries, the agencies that represent the creative talent. Last week, the New York-based PE firm announced that it purchased a forty-five percent stake in talent firm The Gersh Agency. Crestview is hoping the returns for this deal will echo an earlier one the firm sealed with former portfolio company ICM.

In 2019, Crestview made an initial investment of $100 million in ICM. When ICM was sold to TPG-backed Creative Artists Agency for $750 million in 2022, Crestview’s stake in the talent agency was worth close to $150 million, giving the PE firm a return of 2.2x, according to a source familiar with the transaction.

Unlike other PE firms investing in this same sector, Crestview has played the game in a safer, more modulated manner. It is a strategy that has served the firm well in the long term.

“We like the media theme of the growing value of high-quality content,” said Brian Cassidy, Crestview’s co-president and partner who led the Gersh investment. “This is a diversified and downside-protected way of playing that trend. It’s effectively a portfolio of creative assets without an overreliance on hits.”

Talks between Gersh and Crestview began in September. For the first time in its near 75-year history, the agency was seeking a private equity partner. Vying with several suitors, Crestview soon emerged as the winner.

When asked why the two firms clicked, Cassidy answered:

“We have an aligned vision on the future of the firm, which first and foremost includes maintaining focus on its clients. From a cultural perspective, both of our firms share a collegial atmosphere with an emphasis on integrity, hard work, and mutual respect. The personalities of the teams also fit well together.”

It also helps that Crestview does not want to institute any radical changes to Gersh, the fourth largest Tinseltown talent agency. As PE Hub previously reported, Gersh will maintain control with a majority stake in the firm.

“We don’t want to screw anything up,” said Cassidy. “This has been a tremendously successful company. We want to make sure the firm stays focused on clients and client representation, and that should be the core focus here.”

That doesn’t mean the Crestview folks plan on sitting idly by, either.

“We think there is a lot of room to grow in [Gersh’s] existing lines of businesses,” explained Cassidy. “We also would like to opportunistically expand into other adjacencies within talent representation, such as sports and music.”

Patient investors

Though the Gersh deal apparently went off without a hitch, the same cannot be said for the timing of the announcement. In an ironic twist, the day after the investment was announced, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike. Interestingly, the explosion of streaming content – the catalyst for a spate of recent PE deals – and the platform’s lack of residuals for union scribes have been a bone of contention for picketers. In addition to representing a virtual who’s-who of A-list actors and directors, Gersh also has writers in its client roster.

Cassidy admitted the strike transpiring in the wake of the Gersh deal is an unfortunate fluke, but he noted there are other disruptions to the content ecosystem, which includes an uncertain economy, causing many streaming companies to recalibrate their spending. There’s also the current Screen Actors Guild (SAG)-AFTRA contract, which covers the work of all union film and TV actors, and is set to expire the end of June.

The last WGA strike, which took place from November 5, 2007 to February 12, 2008, lasted 100 days. Cassidy thinks this, too, will be short-term or at least, he hopes so.

“We’re long-term, patient investors,” insisted Cassidy. “We typically hold onto investments for five to seven years. If a strike lasts for several months or longer, Gersh will be totally fine. There’s very little leverage on the business, and they will continue to generate cash flow.”