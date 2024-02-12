AGF makes strategic investment in New Holland Capital

The investment supports the growth of AGF Capital Partners, AGF’s alternative investment business.

New Holland Capital is a New-York based multi-strategy investment manager

AGF will make an initial investment in the form of a note convertible into a 24.99% economic interest in NHC

The deal follows AGF’s proposed acquisition of a majority stake in Kensington Capital Partners

AGF Management has made a strategic investment in New Holland Capital, a New-York based multi-strategy investment manager.

AGF will make an initial investment in the form of a note convertible into a 24.99 percent economic interest in New Holland. The arrangement also provides AGF with the option to subsequently increase its ownership stake. No financial terms were disclosed.

New Holland manages more than $5 billion in absolute-return strategies for institutional clients.

New Holland will retain operational independence and the firm’s existing leadership team, led by CEO Scott Radke and a group of nine additional partners, will continue to manage the day-to-day investment and business operations.

“We look forward to partnering with New Holland as we continue to build and grow our alternatives business,” said Ash Lawrence, head of AGF Capital Partners, in a statement. “The addition of New Holland and its expertise in absolute return-focused investments diversifies AGF Capital Partners’ alternatives capabilities and avenues for growth.”

Lawrence and the broader AGF team will provide strategic support to New Holland, including arrangements to facilitate near-term joint global distribution efforts for their investment strategies.

The deal follows AGF’s proposed acquisition of a majority stake in Kensington Capital Partners, a Toronto-based alternative investment firm, in January.

With headquarters in Toronto, AGF is a public and private asset manager with more than C$43 billion in assets under management.

Massumi + Consoli served as legal counsel to AGF. CBRE-Sera Global served as exclusive financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett served as legal counsel to New Holland in the deal.