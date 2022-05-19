AGIC Capital acquires Grafotronic

AGIC Capital has acquired Grafotronic, a maker of roll-to-roll automated manufacturing solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRSS RELEASE

LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AGIC Capital, the European-Asian private equity fund focused on investments in high quality industrial and medical companies today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Grafotronic AB and its subsidiaries (“Grafotronic”), a leading manufacturer of roll-to-roll automated manufacturing solutions, from its current shareholders, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 2004, Grafotronic develops highly distinctive modular solutions for the digital label finishing and EV battery markets. It has achieved substantial growth over the last five years since focusing on the digital finishing segment, and is building its position into manufacturing technologies for a range of products in the EV battery market in partnerships with major players in the field.

AGIC was attracted to Grafotronic’s positioning in resilient and high-growth markets, modular product concept, strong innovation capabilities including automation and product / services connectivity, asset-light business model, dedicated and dynamic management team and attractive financial profile. Partnering with the management team, AGIC will support Grafotronic’s continued international growth both in the digital finishing and EV battery segments, in the existing core European markets, US and Asia.

Håkan Sundqvist, Founder of Grafotronic, said: “This is an important step in achieving our dreams, fulfilling our aspirations as a company, and a sound business decision to secure a sustainable future. With the backing of AGIC, we can accelerate on realizing future growth potential, provide our customers with even more innovative solutions and at the same time significantly increase our production and R&D capacity. With AGIC, we can achieve our maximum development potential worldwide.”

Ben Mitchell, AGIC’s Director & Head of UK, said: “We are delighted to have made the investment into Grafotronic and to be backing the management team to deliver the next phase of growth. The acquisition of Grafotronic exemplifies AGIC’s investment strategy, to partner with the management teams of outstanding European SMEs which have significant growth potential and to provide proactive, hands-on support to realise that potential.”

About AGIC Capital

Founded in 2015, AGIC is a European-Asian fund focused on investments in advanced industrial and healthcare technology companies and has more than US$ 2.2 billion of assets under management. It targets buyout and growth- stage investment in small- and medium-sized companies and employs customized, hands-on approaches to guiding and supporting portfolio companies in developing and executing market penetration plans. AGIC has offices in Munich, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing. For more information, please go to www.agic-group.com