AGP Sustainable Real Assets inks investment from Stonepeak

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to Stonepeak, and Clifford Chance LLP is serving as legal counsel to AGP

Based in New York, Stonepeak invests in infrastructure and real assets

The firm has approximately $57.1 billion of assets under management

Stonepeak has made an investment in AGP Sustainable Real Assets, a Singapore-based global infrastructure and real assets developer and operator. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

On the deal, Hajir Naghdy, a senior managing director at Stonepeak, said in a statement, “We look forward to partnering closely with AGP’s management team, who has over 20 years of experience, on the development, construction, and operation of sustainable infrastructure. AGP’s global energy transition portfolio, logistics and community housing platform in India, and data center joint venture with Stonepeak’s existing portfolio company, Digital Edge, are directly aligned with Stonepeak’s key verticals.”

Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to Stonepeak, and Clifford Chance LLP is serving as legal counsel to AGP.

Based in New York, Stonepeak invests in infrastructure and real assets. The firm has approximately $57.1 billion of assets under management.