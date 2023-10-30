AI innovation and disruption in M&A

By Mark Williams, Datasite

Artificial Intelligence has emerged as a transformative force in various industries, and its applications in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are no exception. M&A deals involve complex decision-making processes, large data sets and the need for efficiency and accuracy. AI has rapidly become an indispensable tool for streamlining M&A processes, improving due diligence, and enhancing deal outcomes.

AI vs GenAI

To understand how AI is improving M&A processes, it may be useful to first describe what AI does. AI involves machines simulating human intelligence processes such as problem-solving, learning reasoning, and the understanding of natural language. However, within the broad field of AI, there is a crucial distinction between traditional AI and generative AI (GenAI).

Traditional AI systems are designed with predefined rules and structures, which limit their ability to adapt and evolve beyond their initial programming. These systems excel at specific tasks but lack the versatility and creativity of mimicking the human mind. In contrast, GenAI is a subset of AI that uses deep learning and generative models to create content that appears as if a human generated it.

The 2022 emergence of ChatGPT, a GenAI model pre-trained on a vast amount of text data and then fine-tuned for specific tasks, sparked a revolution in the AI landscape. It highlighted the incredible potential of large-scale, pre-trained language models, while also paving the way for more advancements in natural language understanding and generation. While AI has already had an impact on M&A from automating manual and repetitive tasks, such as organizing and categorizing files in preparation of due diligence, to powering data analysis to increase value and accelerate M&A integration, GenAI is set to revolutionize M&A again.

AI opportunities

For example, global dealmakers expect GenAI’s key benefit to be increased productivity in the way of streamlining processes in their business. More than half of 500 dealmakers recently surveyed by Datasite said that the technology could speed up their M&A deals by 26% to 50%. This is pivotal since dealmakers are taking longer to prep assets amid a riskier global economy.

In addition to automating aspects of due diligence, including identifying potential risks and opportunities to help dealmakers make quicker, more informed decisions, GenAI can be used to assist in in creating more accurate predictive models for assessing the value and potential synergies of combined entities. It can also facilitate the generation of complex deal structures based on various financial and operational parameters to maximize value for all parties involved. GenAI can even enable more comprehensive risk assessments by considering a broader set of risk factors and their potential impact on the M&A deal.

AI risks

Yet, using GenAI in M&A is not without risks, including privacy, intellectual property rights, security and data quality. For example, one AI company lost $100 billion in market value when its AI engine shared inaccurate information. This may be why most dealmakers want governments to regulate AI to help ensure transparency, data security, and responsible use.

Dealmakers in Datasite’s survey are also concerned about job displacement due to AI. But, instead of panicking, dealmakers can prepare for the future by choosing to embrace safeguarded AI solutions and upskilling as early adopters. AI can become a valuable assistant rather than a replacement, allowing dealmakers to focus on strategic decision-making while AI handles routine tasks. Those who acquire AI-related skills and adapt to the changing landscape will likely find new opportunities and career advancement in the M&A field.

Additionally, companies and consumers are still trying to understand how they want to use the technology and what they are willing to pay for it. For example, while many mergers and acquisitions professionals have said they are personally familiar with the technology, 60% said adoption of AI at their own organizations was low or that they were using it only experimentally. The initial costs to develop, properly implement, and securely monitor the technology, can be steep, and the data centers required to power the AI infrastructure are expected to significantly increase energy demand and potentially costs. These factors make generating revenue more of a challenge.

We are just at the beginning of AI innovation and change. It will take some time for companies to design clear use cases and hire the proper talent to manage and implement it, including ensuring solid security measures. Yet it’s clear that AI is set to be a significant disruptor for most industries, including M&A.

Mark Williams is Datasite’s chief revenue officer, Americas.