AIMCo board chair Mark Wiseman to step down

Mark Wiseman, chair of Alberta Investment Management Corp‘s board of directors, will step down from this role at the end of a three-year term.

Wiseman has agreed to stay on until the end of the calendar year to ensure a seamless transition for his successor. He was appointed chair of AIMCo in June 2020 at the request of the Government of Alberta.

Before chairing AIMCo’s board, Wiseman was global head of active equities at BlackRock. Prior to then, he was president and CEO of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

“I am deeply grateful for the expertise and invaluable guidance that Mark has provided to me and AIMCo’s leadership over the past three years. The world-class governance he established and changes he oversaw ensured the organization emerged strongly through a turbulent period and will continue to serve AIMCo, our clients, and Albertans for many years to come,” said Evan Siddall, CEO at AIMCo, in a statement.

AIMCo has more than C$160 billion of assets under management. It invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment and government funds in Alberta.