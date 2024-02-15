AIMCo opens New York office

AIMCo's New York office brings the firm's total number of global offices to seven, including Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg and Singapore.

AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta

AIMCO has more than C$164 billion of assets under management

Alberta Investment Management Corp has expanded its global footprint by opening an office in New York.

AIMCo’s New York office brings the firm’s total number of global offices to seven, including Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore.

“Our physical presence in important financial markets like New York greatly enhances how we source, evaluate, and ultimately execute on investments to further diversify our asset mix for the clients we serve,” said Evan Siddall, CEO of AIMCo in a statement. “We have a significant client mandate to grow our private credit portfolio, and having a team based in Manhattan will also help us accelerate our efforts in this key asset class.”

AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. AIMCO has more than C$164 billion of assets under management.