AIMCo opens Singapore office

The Alberta Investment Management Corporation has opened an office in Singapore.

The Singapore office is AIMCo’s first in Asia and third internationally. This brings the firm’s total number of global offices to six, in addition to Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, and Luxembourg.

Kevin Bong is leading AIMCo in Asia, serving as senior managing director, chief investment strategist and head of Singapore. Previously, Bong worked at GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.

“We are exceptionally proud to establish our presence in a globally recognized financial hub such as Singapore,” said Evan Siddall, CEO of AIMCo in a statement. “We believe the long-term growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific are compelling and well-aligned with AIMCo’s long-term investment horizon, all of which will help us fulfill our purpose of providing superior, risk-adjusted returns for our clients.”

Founded in 2008, AIMCo is an investment management firm.