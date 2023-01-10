AIMCo taps Scudellari as senior exec managing director and international investment head

In his new role, Scudellari will act as vice-chair of AIMCo's Investment Committee.

Alberta Investment Management Corp has hired David Scudellari as senior executive managing director and head of international investment.

Scudellari joined AIMCo from Public Sector Pension Investment Board, where he most recently held the role of senior vice president and global head of credit and private equity investments. Prior to joining PSP Investments, Scudellari held leadership roles at Barclays and Goldman Sachs. He also spent two years in Calgary, where he served both as senior vice president and chief financial officer for North West Upgrading Inc.

“David is a highly experienced investor with exceptional international perspective and a consistent track record of performance, having built a leading credit investment business at PSP. His skills will be hugely beneficial to AIMCo as we continue to grow our global footprint to extract maximum value for our clients,” said Evan Siddall, CEO of AIMCo in a statement. “In addition to leading our global expansion and third-party relationships, David will play a critical role in investment leadership development and succession planning at AIMCo, so that we can boost organizational opportunities for our employees.”

AIMCo has more than C$160 billion of assets under management. AIMCo was established on January 1, 2008.