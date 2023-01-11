AIP-backed Brock Group buys Chinook Scaffold Systems

Torys LLP acted as legal advisor to Brock while Capital West Partners acted as financial advisors for Chinook

AIP acquired Brock in 2017

AIP invests in industrial businesses

Brock Group, owned by American Industrial Partners, has acquired Chinook Scaffold Systems, a Nanaimo, British Columbia-based provider of scaffolding and insulation systems serving oil and gas, smelters, mining, dams and pulp and paper customers in Western Canada. No financial terms were disclosed.

Houston-based Brock is a provider of industrial specialty services.

Torys LLP acted as legal advisor to Brock while Capital West Partners acted as financial advisors for Chinook.

AIP acquired Brock in 2017.

Randall Swift, a partner at AIP, said in a statement, “The combined entities create a powerful business that will have the scale, expertise, and a strong balance sheet with which to serve a diverse customer portfolio.”

AIP invests in industrial businesses. The private equity firm has approximately $10 billion of assets under management.