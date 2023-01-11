AIP-backed Brock Group buys Chinook Scaffold Systems

- Torys LLP acted as legal advisor to Brock while Capital West Partners acted as financial advisors for Chinook
- AIP acquired Brock in 2017
- AIP invests in industrial businesses
Brock Group, owned by American Industrial Partners, has acquired Chinook Scaffold Systems, a Nanaimo, British Columbia-based provider of scaffolding and insulation systems serving oil and gas, smelters, mining, dams and pulp and paper customers in Western Canada. No financial terms were disclosed.
Houston-based Brock is a provider of industrial specialty services.
Torys LLP acted as legal advisor to Brock while Capital West Partners acted as financial advisors for Chinook.
AIP acquired Brock in 2017.
Randall Swift, a partner at AIP, said in a statement, “The combined entities create a powerful business that will have the scale, expertise, and a strong balance sheet with which to serve a diverse customer portfolio.”
AIP invests in industrial businesses. The private equity firm has approximately $10 billion of assets under management.