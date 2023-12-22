Algoma Capital backs bourbon whiskey brand Off Hours Bourbon

The capital infusion will be used to fuel Off Hours Bourbon's production capabilities.

Growth Beverage’s lending arm Algoma Capital has made a “seven-figure” investment in Off Hours Bourbon, a bourbon whiskey brand. The capital infusion will be used to fuel Off Hours Bourbon’s production capabilities.

Off Hours Bourbon was launched in 2020.

On the transaction, Brian Rosen, founder and chairman of Growth Beverage, the parent company of Algoma Capital, said in a statement, “Jake and the Off Hours team have demonstrated an unparalleled vision for modernizing the bourbon experience. We are thrilled to offer an infusion of funds that will help them expand their production capabilities so that more people can experience the Off Hours brand.”

Algoma Capital was founded in 2023.

Algoma Capital has a $100 million fund dedicated to providing non-dilutive operating capital to whiskey brands and distilleries.

Based in Chicago, Algoma is focused on backing whiskey brands and distilleries.

Growth Beverage is a collective of companies that include InvestBev, Sprout Beverage, Algoma Capital, and BevStrat.