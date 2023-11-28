Align Capital-backed E Source picks up UMS Group

ACP acquired E Source in June of 2019

E Source, backed by Align Capital Partners (ACP), has acquired UMS Group, a utility management consulting company.

UMS Group is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

“This acquisition amplifies our ability to empower utilities in a rapidly changing energy landscape, particularly in the face of pressing challenges like climate change, renewable energy adoption and asset management,” said Dave Perotti, CEO of E Source.

ACP acquired E Source in June of 2019. The firm will continue to invest in strategic add-ons to broaden E Source’s offering of tech-enabled, data-driven services to help utilities effectively manage the infrastructure and customer sides of their business, according to a release.

ACP’s managing partner Rob Langley, partner Matt Iodice and senior associate Sarah Whitney worked alongside management on the transaction.

E Source is a solutions-based research, consulting, and data science company based in Boulder, Colorado.

ACP is a growth-oriented private equity firm with offices in Cleveland and Dallas.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.