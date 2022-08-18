Align Capital-backed WilliamsMarston buys advisor Paradigm

This marks the firm’s sixth acquisition in two years and brings WilliamsMarston’s headcount to more than 225 professionals.

WilliamsMarston LLC, a portfolio company of Align Capital Partners, has acquired Paradigm Advisory Group, LLC, an Atlanta-based provider of financial and accounting advisory solutions to private equity-backed and public companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

This marks the firm’s sixth acquisition in two years and brings WilliamsMarston’s headcount to more than 225 professionals.

Co-founders Travis Hannon, Chris Bitler, and the entire Paradigm team joined WilliamsMarston at the close.

“Paradigm is a perfect fit with WM given our common vision to hire the best people, serve great clients and engage in highly complex, technical situations,” said Jon Marston, co-founder and managing partner at WilliamsMarston, in a statement. “Most importantly, Paradigm’s people-centric approach is perfectly aligned with the WM culture.”

WilliamsMarston is a national accounting, tax and valuation advisory firm founded in 2014. With more than 225 professionals and offices in Boston, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Tucson, Southern California and the Bay Area, the firm advises public, private equity-backed and pre-IPO companies managing rapid growth and transformation including mergers, acquisitions, carveouts, spin-offs, initial public offerings, complex technical accounting, corporate tax and restructuring.

ACP manages $775 million in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas.