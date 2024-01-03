Align Capital eyes add-ons to E Source platform; Leeds Equity acquires Big Blue Marble Academy

Morning Hubs!

Expanding

Align Capital Partners is on the hunt for add-ons to its E Source platform, a predictive analytics, market data and consulting group to the utility market, writes Michael Schoeck on PE Hub.

The firm could add on companies as small as $1 million of Ebitda or acquisitions as large as slightly above $15 million, Align partner Matt Iodice said.

“The US infrastructure (and) power grid is years behind in terms of capital investment and is facing increased capacity pressure and scrutiny as population density and technology adoption increases,” Iodice said.

“E Source is looking to add subject matter expertise to help utilities with some of their largest grid-related problems, including technology adoption, mobility, asset management, vegetation management and wildfire prevention.”

Iodice said E Source’s acquisition strategy is centered around two key verticals: grid resiliency and customer engagement.

Its goal is to build a platform that can help utility customers address long-term macro factors, such as aging infrastructure, increased renewable energy, and the electrification of the automotive market. As such, its add-on acquisition strategy is driven by new capabilities, infusing talent or adding scale to offer a wider suite of offerings to the electric, gas and water utility market, Iodice said.

Since investing in E Source in 2019, Align has grown the business through 11 add-on acquisitions referred through its proprietary business referrals and some deals which came as the result of an investment banking-led process. Iodice said the PE sponsor has seen a balanced mix between private deals to competitively marked companies for E Source.

E Source’s most recent deals, Utilligent and UMS Group, were strategic growth add-ons to its consulting business unit. The deals brought new technology, operations and asset management consulting expertise that E Source did not have before, allowing for cross-selling opportunities with existing blue-chip customers across the utility market.

Infra

Blackstone Group agreed to invest $2.4 billion in Northern Indiana Public Service Co., a unit of NiSource, the firm announced this week. The amount includes $2.16 billion for a 19.9 percent indirect non-controlling equity interest in the company.

Blackstone also made an additional $250 million to fund ongoing capital requirements. The deal “underscores Blackstone’s commitment to decarbonization to create value for our investors and our desire to help facilitate the reindustrialization of the midwest,” Sebastien Sherman, senior management director at Blackstone, said in a statement.

Early ed

Leeds Equity acquired Big Blue Marble Academy, which provides early childhood education in the southeastern US. The company provides educational services primarily to infants to four-year-olds, promoting child development and kindergarten readiness through a curriculum that emphasizes mindfulness, global perspectives, service learning and language skills.

The deal builds on Leeds’ experience and commitment to childhood education, the firm said in a statement.

