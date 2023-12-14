Allied Industrial Partners-backed CES Power buys entertainment industry IT services firm Roundrock

Based in Memphis, CES Power is a provider of sustainable mobile power generation, distribution, and temperature control solutions for large events.

CES Power, which is backed by Allied Industrial Partners, has acquired Raleigh, North Carolina-based Roundrock, an IT services provider to the entertainment industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Memphis, CES Power is a provider of sustainable mobile power generation, distribution, and temperature control solutions for large events.

Roundrock’s co-founders, CEO Allen Cook and COO Shannon Cook, will remain with the company.

“In just over two years, CES Power has significantly expanded its breadth and depth of services through both M&A and organic growth, and we are proud to continue to support the company’s evolution,” said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, co-founders and managing partners at Allied in a statement. “This latest acquisition strengthens CES Power’s ability to deliver reliable, seamless infrastructure solutions to event promoters nationwide, and positions the company to take advantage of the robust demand for live events.”

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners invests in the lower and middle market.