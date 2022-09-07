Alpine-backed Antelope acquires pet health and wellness brand Ark Naturals

Ark Naturals will continue to operate under its brand name whle Michael Stoeckle will remain as CEO.

Anelope is a pet wellness platform

Jay and Susan Weiss, founders of Ark Naturals, launched the company in 1996

Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor to Ark Naturals

Antelope, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors, has acquired Ark Naturals, a pet health and wellness brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ark Naturals will continue to operate under its brand name whle Michael Stoeckle will remain as CEO.

Anelope is a pet wellness platform.

Jay and Susan Weiss, founders of Ark Naturals, launched the company in 1996. Ark Naturals has over 70 SKUs and focuses on five product categories – dental, hip and joint, skin and coat, senior, and wellness.

Antelope was launched in August 2021 by Alpine Investors, which invests in software, business services and consumer services businesses.

Wendy Wen is the founder and CEO of Antelope.

“Choosing to partner with Antelope was an easy decision. Not only does Antelope have the expertise to help grow our brand and collection of innovative products, but we share the same core values of integrity, transparency, honesty and ingenuity with the ultimate goal of keeping our pets happy and healthy,” said Michael Stoeckle, CEO of Ark Naturals, in a statement. “As we enter our next chapter, we are excited to learn from each other and continue to provide the very best natural products to help care for our pets.”

Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor to Ark Naturals and Morrison & Foerster served as legal counsel to Antelope.

Alpine is currently investing out of its over $2.25 billion eighth fund.