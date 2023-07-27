Alpine forms new residential home improvement services platform Vertex

In conjunction with this launch, Vertex has acquired four roofing companies, Cherry Roofing & Siding, McHale Roofing, Rogers Roofing, and Victors Home Solutions.

Alpine Investors has launched Vertex Services Partners, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based residential home improvement services platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with this launch, Vertex has acquired four roofing companies, Cherry Roofing & Siding, McHale Roofing, Rogers Roofing, and Victors Home Solutions.

Also, Vertex has named Dennis Elliott as CEO. Previously, Elliott worked at Driven Brands, where he was executive vice president, M&A and development. And, Raj Das joins Vertex as president after previously serving as a vice president on Alpine’s investing team.

“I’m proud that the amazing leaders and teams at Cherry Roofing & Siding, McHale Roofing, Rogers Roofing, and Victors Home Solutions chose to join our growing ecosystem,” said Dan Sanner, founding partner at Alpine Investors in a statement. “Our goal is to provide our partner businesses the benefits of a large company while giving them the autonomy to operate independently. Our community of values-led organizations will create the unique opportunity to attract top talent and build growth opportunities across these businesses.”

Cherry Roofing & Siding, McHale Roofing, Rogers Roofing, and Victors Home Solutions will continue to operate independently under their existing brands.

D.A. Davidson, Fourth Ridge, and Three Sixty Seven Advisors served as financial advisors to Alpine. Generational Equity represented Rogers Roofing on the sell-side.

Alpine has over $15 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023 and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City.