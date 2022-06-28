Alpine Investors-backed ASG launches hotel intelligence firm Actabl

In May 2022, ASG acquired Hotel Effectiveness

Alpine Investors specializes in investments in middle-market companies in the software and services industries

Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.25 billion eighth fund

ASG, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors, has launched Actabl, a provider of hotel operations, business intelligence and labor management solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

In May 2022, ASG acquired Hotel Effectiveness, a software provider for hotel labor optimization. Hotel Effectiveness was backed by Growth Street Partners. This was the fourth acquisition for the Actabl brand.

“The focus for leaders of hotel management companies in the years ahead will be finding ways to maximize profitability, optimize labor and grow their businesses,” said Mike Martin, Co-founder and CEO of Hotel Effectiveness, in a statement. “Hotel Effectiveness coming together with Actabl opens tremendous opportunities for our teams to grow personally, and for us to do more for our customers. I’m excited to see the insights and powerful operations tools that Actabl provides the industry going forward.”

Vista Point Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Hotel Effectiveness.

ASG buys and builds market-leading vertical SaaS companies.

Alpine Investors specializes in investments in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.25 billion eighth fund.