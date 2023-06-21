Alpine Investors-backed Axcel Learning acquires IT training provider ExitCertified

ExitCertified was founded in 2001

Axcel Learning, which is backed by Alpine Investors, has acquired San Francisco-based ExitCertified, a provider of IT training. No financial terms were disclosed.

Axcel Learning is a professional education platform.

“We are thrilled to unite with Axcel, which provides us with a wealth of resources and expertise to enhance our IT training solutions,” said Mark McCreath, president of ExitCertified in a statement. “We look forward to creating new projects with our instructor-led sister organizations, Web Age Solutions and Accelebrate.”

Alpine Investors invests in the software and services industries. Alpine has over $11 billion in assets under management as of December 31st, 2022.