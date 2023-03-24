Alpine Investors-backed Ingenio buys online psychic readings provider Kasamba

San Francisco-based Ingenio is a lifestyle and emotional wellness firm

Alpine invests in the software and services industries

LivePerson is a conversational AI company

Ingenio LLC, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors, has acquired Kasamba, a provider of online psychic readings. The buyer is LivePerson. No financial terms were dislcosed.

On the sale, John Collins, chief financial officer of LivePerson, said in a statement, “Kasamba was a highly profitable investment for LivePerson. The sale of Kasamba is one of many steps we’ve taken in recent months to reallocate resources to AI-led growth in our B2B core.”

