Alpine Investors buys online K-12 tutoring platform Fev Tutor

Alpine Investors has acquired Boston-based Fev Tutor, an online K-12 tutoring platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the transaction, Jim Tormey of Alpine will be FEV Tutor’s CEO, with co-founders Anirudh Baheti and Ryan Patenaude continuing in leadership roles.

Jim Tormey joins FEV from Alpine’s CEO-in-Residence Program, which allows proven executives to step into leadership roles within Alpine’s portfolio. Prior to joining FEV Tutor, Tormey served as president and CEO of MidAmerica Administrative & Retirement Solutions, a third-party administrator for health and retirement benefits funding and former Alpine portfolio company.

“Under Anirudh and Ryan’s leadership, FEV Tutor has a demonstrated track record of success in closing achievement gaps and delivering quality outcomes for students. It’s my firm belief that despite its success to date, this business has only scratched the surface of its potential and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with the team to drive this next phase of growth and to positively impact more deserving students,” said CEO of FEV Tutor, Jim Tormey, in a statement.

Tyton Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to FEV.

Alpine is currently investing out of its over $2.25 billion eighth fund.