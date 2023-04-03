Altamont-backed Intuitive Health acquires Premier ER & Urgent Care

The transaction expands Intuitive’s footprint to 23 hybrid emergency and urgent care locations.

Intuitive Health, a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners, has acquired Premier ER & Urgent Care, a Texas-based hybrid emergency room and urgent care clinic with four locations in San Marcos, Temple, Waco, and Woodway, Texas. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health operates in partnership with health systems across the country including in the states of Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Delaware, Kentucky, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arizona, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The acquisition of Premier is Intuitive’s second acquisition since 2015.

Stellus Capital Management and City National Bank are supporting the transaction.

