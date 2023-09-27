Altamont Capital agrees to sell Douglas Products to Brightstar Capital

Altamont began exiting the platform last year, selling Duke's Root Control Inc. to Comvest Partners.

Altamont Capital agreed to sell Douglas Products, which makes and markets brands in the global agriculture production and structure pest control markets, to Brightstar Capital Partners.

Altamont began exiting the platform last year, selling Duke’s Root Control Inc. to Comvest Partners. The firm first invested in Douglas Products in 2015.

“Our partnership has seen immense growth and success for Douglas since we carved the business out from Dow, and we look forward to continued success in its partnership with Brightstar,” Randall Eason, Altamont managing director, said in a statement.