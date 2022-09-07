Altamont invests in food waste and recycling company Nutrition 101

Nutrition 101 was founded by Ross Peter and has been owned and operated by the Peter family for more than 30 years.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company acted as financial advisor while Ropes & Gray and Morrison & Foerster served as legal counsel to Altamont on the transaction

Mesirow acted as financial advisor and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum served as legal counsel to 101 Inc

Altamont has more than $4.5 billion of assets under management

Altamont Capital Partners has made an investment in Pendleton, Indiana-based Nutrition 101, a food waste and recycling company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Nutrition 101 was founded by Ross Peter, and owned and operated by the Peter family for more than 30 years.

“101 is a pioneer in responsible waste management, and the company’s relentless focus on service, sustainability, and investment in people is well-aligned with the principles that guide Altamont as a firm and the partnerships we pursue,” said Wande Olabisi, a principal at Altamont.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company acted as financial advisor while Ropes & Gray and Morrison & Foerster served as legal counsel to Altamont on the transaction. Mesirow acted as exclusive financial advisor and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum served as legal counsel to 101 Inc. Financing for the transaction was provided by Churchill Asset Management and Maranon Capital.

Altamont Capital Partners has more than $4.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle-market businesses.