Altus Capital Partners buys manufacturer Pinnacle X-Ray Solutions

Altus Capital Partners invests in middle market manufacturing businesses

Founded in 2003, Altus is based in Wilton, Connecticut

Altus Capital Partners has acquired Suwanee, Georgia-based Pinnacle X-Ray Solutions, a maker of non-destructive testing and inspection systems for manufacturers and service providers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Greg L. Greenberg, a senior partner of Altus Capital Partners, said in a statement, “Altus is very pleased to partner with a globally recognized designer and manufacturer of non-destructive test and inspection systems and we look forward to working alongside Pinnacle’s management team to support its growth plans. We recognize and value management’s capabilities in our partnership as it aligns with our investment strategy to grow and continue to strengthen the company’s industry position and end-market diversification.”

Pinnacle X-Ray Solutions provides advanced imaging equipment services.

