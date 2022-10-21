A&M Capital-backed BrightPet buys Bravo! Pet Foods

Manchester, Connecticut-based BrightPet is a provider of pet foods, treats and care products.

BrightPet, a portfolio company of A&M Capital Partners, has acquired Bravo! Pet Foods, a provider of frozen raw and freeze-dried pets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Manchester, Connecticut-based BrightPet is a provider of pet foods, treats and care products.

Bravo was founded by the Bogner family in 2002.

Melinda Miller, former CEO of Bravo, will join BrightPet as vice president of Bravo Brands.

“When we acquired BrightPet, our goal was to grow the Company into a premier platform in pet food, treats, and care products, with a differentiated portfolio of meaningful brands and best-in-industry production capabilities,” said Ryan McCarthy, a partner at AMCP, in a statement. “In the two years since our acquisition, BrightPet has achieved significant domestic and international growth in super-premium product categories and increased share in high-growth channels, including e-commerce.”

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP provided legal counsel to AMCP and BrightPet.

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $3 billion.