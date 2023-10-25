American Discovery Capital’s SmartBug Media acquires Globalia

Globalia is a Saint-Lambert, Quebec-based digital agency specializing in inbound marketing, sales automation, digital transformation and e-commerce.

SmartBug Media, a portfolio company of American Discovery Capital, has acquired Globalia, a Saint-Lambert, Quebec-based digital agency specializing in inbound marketing, sales automation, digital transformation and e-commerce. No financial terms were disclosed.

Globalia is an Elite HubSpot Partner and the largest HubSpot Partner in Canada, as well as a Shopify Partner and Adobe Commerce Partner, the companies said in a statement.

With headquarters in Newport Beach, California, SmartBug Media is a full-service digital marketing agency.

Globalia will add 90 technical HubSpot professionals to SmartBug’s roster, resulting in a combined workforce of more than 300. The acquisition will also strengthen SmartBug’s products for e-commerce clients that are part of the Klaviyo ecosystem.

“We’re excited to announce SmartBug’s third acquisition in three years, each further deepening our business acumen, technical capabilities and international reach,” said Ryan Malone, chairperson of the board at SmartBug Media. “By acquiring Globalia, we have solidified our position as the go-to vendor for midmarket HubSpot customers seeking to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and maximize customer lifecycle value.”

American Discovery Capital, a US mid-market private equity firm, made a growth equity investment in SmartBug in 2020.

Stifel Nicolaus Canada acted as exclusive financial advisor to Globalia.