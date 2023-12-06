American Pacific closes take-private acquisition of Spark Power

American Pacific acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Spark Power for about C$140 million.

American Pacific Group has completed its take-private acquisition of Spark Power Group, an Oakville, Ontario-based provider of electrical power and maintenance services.

American Pacific acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Spark Power for a cash consideration of C$0.825 per share or about C$140 million, including debt. The deal was first announced in October.

The company’s shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange within three business days of the closing.

Spark Power provides comprehensive end-to-end electrical power and maintenance services to a wide range of industrial, utility and renewable energy end-markets across North America. The company is led by CEO Richard Jackson.

Fraser Preston, managing partner at American Pacific , said in a statement, “Spark Power has proven itself as a leader within the electrical services space through a demonstrated track record of high-quality service and technical expertise. We have been highly impressed by what the company has been able to achieve since its founding and look forward to supporting the Spark Power team to grow its abilities to serve its customers.”

Based in San Francisco, American Pacific is a private equity firm with $1.2 billion of capital under management.