American Pacific Group backs electronic manufacturing services firm Concisys

American Pacific Group has a made an investment in San Diego-based Concisys LLC, a provider of printed circuit board assembly and electronic manufacturing services.

Concisys was founded in 1999. Giao Nguyen is co-founder and president of Concisys.

“Concisys has a long track record as a leader in contract manufacturing and printed circuit board assembly, evidenced by their finished product quality, market-leading turn-around times, and long-standing blue-chip customer relationships” said Fraser Preston, founder and managing partner of American Pacific Group, in a statement. “We continue to be impressed by the organization that Giao and the Concisys team have built. We believe that the Concisys value proposition, complemented by our approach to value creation, the Q Process, will position the company well to capture growing demand for U.S.-based research and development, and new product introduction partners.”

American Pacific Group is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm with $450 million of capital under management. It targets the lower middle market.