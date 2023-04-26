American Pacific Group backs printed circuit assemblies maker XLR8

Based in San Francisco Bay area, American Pacific Group invests in technology, industrial, business services, consumer and healthcare companies

The private equity firm has $1.2 billion of capital under management

American Pacific Group has made an investment in XLR8 EMS, a San Clemente, California-based maker of printed circuit assemblies. No financial terms were disclosed.

XLR8 was founded in 2013.

On the transaction, Fraser Preston, managing partner at APG, said in a statement, “Jason and the XLR8 team are partners to some of the world’s leading and emerging aerospace and defense, medical, consumer and industrial companies for a reason. The team has a proven track-record for executing a differentiated business model, and we see a compelling opportunity to bring XLR8 and Concisys together, and to leverage our value creation framework, the ‘Q Process,’ further catalyze XLR8’s trajectory.”

Based in San Francisco Bay area, American Pacific Group invests in technology, industrial, business services, consumer and healthcare companies. The private equity firm has $1.2 billion of capital under management.